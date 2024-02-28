Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Gap Down to $82.90

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.90, but opened at $76.33. Concentrix shares last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 185,400 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $85.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Concentrix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

