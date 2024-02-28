MBB Public Markets I LLC Sells 210,275 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

MBB Public Markets I LLC trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 210,275 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of EQT by 30.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,819,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of EQT by 59.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. 1,135,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,346. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

