UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Down to $6.71

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.26. UWM shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 1,023,449 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UWMC shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Get UWM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UWMC

UWM Trading Down 6.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $587.19 million, a PE ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.