Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Down to $14.95

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $14.13. Janus International Group shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 634,713 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,376. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 221,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 112,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 101,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

