Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.81. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 2,866,415 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,474,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,546,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,600,000 after buying an additional 3,777,115 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $735.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

