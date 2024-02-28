Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 210,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 267,799 shares.The stock last traded at $93.02 and had previously closed at $93.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Get Amedisys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMED

Amedisys Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 184.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 71,705 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 257.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 189,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 220.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.