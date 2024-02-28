Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 326,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 256,283 shares.The stock last traded at $2.06 and had previously closed at $1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Tuya Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Tuya by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tuya by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

