Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,983,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,644,291 shares.The stock last traded at $28.95 and had previously closed at $29.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 991.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at $35,600,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,509,177 shares of company stock worth $73,505,079 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

