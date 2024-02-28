Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,966 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 247.0% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 849,949 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,914,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after buying an additional 992,813 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,720,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,921,000 after buying an additional 1,119,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 1,765,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,421. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

