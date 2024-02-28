Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Boone Capital Management LLC

Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare accounts for 11.7% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $37,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.79. 113,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $410.00. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.