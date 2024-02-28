Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Lowered by Nine27 Capital Management LP

Nine27 Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up about 11.5% of Nine27 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nine27 Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.12. The company had a trading volume of 719,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,150. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

