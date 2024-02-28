CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,663 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,823. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

