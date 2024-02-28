CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,301,480. The company has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

