Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after buying an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after buying an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.15. 777,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,486. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

