50,000 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Nine27 Capital Management LP

Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,000. Target comprises 9.2% of Nine27 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Target by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

TGT stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $171.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

