CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,075 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. 8,246,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271,450. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,206,577 shares of company stock valued at $106,814,558 over the last ninety days. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

