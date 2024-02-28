Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 9,697 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

NYSE LOW opened at $238.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

