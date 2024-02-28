JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $330.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.18.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $13.26 on Wednesday, hitting $285.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $285.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.95 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $321,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 353,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,079,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $321,440.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 353,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,079,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.