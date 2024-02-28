Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Treace Medical Concepts updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 5.9 %

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 692,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,725. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $834.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.28. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TMCI. Truist Financial increased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

