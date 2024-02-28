Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Barclays

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on A. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $6.22 on Wednesday, hitting $138.77. The stock had a trading volume of 783,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,203. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,830,344,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,279,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,556,000 after buying an additional 206,865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after buying an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,990,000 after buying an additional 253,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,773,000 after buying an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

