NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.240-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 151.47, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.
NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 745.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
