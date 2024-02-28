SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23, Zacks reports. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.
SSR Mining Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 2,602,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,489. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $895.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $202,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $212,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on SSR Mining
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SSR Mining
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.