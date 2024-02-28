SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23, Zacks reports. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

SSR Mining Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 2,602,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,489. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $895.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $202,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $212,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSR Mining

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.