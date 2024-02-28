Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Rocket Lab USA updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. 8,487,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,155,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.25. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,965.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

