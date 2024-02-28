AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.820–0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $459.0 million-$466.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.9 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.57.

AtriCure Trading Down 0.4 %

ATRC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 440,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,205. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

