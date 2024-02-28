Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $246.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.58.

Shares of LOW traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.66. 905,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,405. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $240.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

