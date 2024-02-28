Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Issues Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.83. 75,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,788. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average of $161.93. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after purchasing an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.