Oasys Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $250.80 million and $4.58 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.12747137 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $4,040,095.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

