BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0400 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 422,281.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 424,757.8% higher against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.52 million and approximately $1.04 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00014925 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00015558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,480.03 or 0.98878400 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001150 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00172176 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007917 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,066,546,192 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05002307 USD and is up 527,493.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.