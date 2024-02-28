Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $151,025,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in HP by 145.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after buying an additional 3,613,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HP by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $91,249,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. 2,083,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,363. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

