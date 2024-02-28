Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $1.34 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 171.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. 8,536,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,762,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.