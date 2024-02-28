Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 29,459 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after buying an additional 3,019,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. 10,056,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,438,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.