Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.21. 222,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,166. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 6.93%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

