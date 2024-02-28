Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NUMV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. 33,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $357.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

