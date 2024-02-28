Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 3,160 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 53,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Honeywell International by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 143,683 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 23,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.82. The company had a trading volume of 399,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,770. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.19. The stock has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.