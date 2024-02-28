Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 10,192 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.37. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.