Flight Deck Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. Datadog comprises approximately 5.9% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Datadog by 68.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after buying an additional 245,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.66. 819,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,689. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average is $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,091.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,951.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,951.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 952,537 shares of company stock valued at $116,173,917 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

