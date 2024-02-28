One01 Capital LP Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Fabrinet makes up 0.9% of One01 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $520,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 2,823.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.97. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $229.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.