US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by One01 Capital LP

One01 Capital LP lessened its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for about 3.2% of One01 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in US Foods by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 527,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 203,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,983 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 198,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. 206,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $51.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

