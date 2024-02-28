One01 Capital LP Sells 5,300 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

One01 Capital LP lessened its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for approximately 7.9% of One01 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,743,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after acquiring an additional 71,093 shares in the last quarter.

FMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.63. 419,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,690. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.46.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

