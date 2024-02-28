Old Well Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,300 Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JANX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 115.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JANX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

JANX traded down $5.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. 2,758,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,623. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

