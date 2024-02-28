Old Well Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for 2.9% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $2,415,000. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $2,729,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth $26,459,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 80.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,646 shares of company stock worth $132,871 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,145,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

