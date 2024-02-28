JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Old Well Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Old Well Partners LLC lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up 4.4% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in JD.com by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in JD.com by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,969,000 after acquiring an additional 768,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in JD.com by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,162,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,790,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JD traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,934,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $48.72.
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
