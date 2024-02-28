Old Well Partners LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.1% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,745,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,969,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $191.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

