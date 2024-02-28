Old Well Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Old Well Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Block makes up approximately 1.7% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Block
In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,429 shares of company stock worth $9,990,913 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Block Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE:SQ traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,132,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.18, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $83.29.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
