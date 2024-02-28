Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $4.89 Million in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,591,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,075,000.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Price Performance

ARM traded down 5.10 on Wednesday, hitting 132.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,286,209. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 88.18. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 164.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 83.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.