Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,148 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.75. 198,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,523. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $258.58. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.78.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

