Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 68,436 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,177. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.