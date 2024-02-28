Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,995,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,359,000 after buying an additional 3,377,827 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $121.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,130. The company has a market capitalization of $543.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

