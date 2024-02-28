Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock Position Trimmed by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 596,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,892 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $112,083,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,188 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $64,739,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,159. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

