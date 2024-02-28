MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 9.8% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $23.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,583.76. The stock had a trading volume of 144,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,134. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,671.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,475.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,815.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.